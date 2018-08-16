Kocharyan speaks about Armenian authorities' foreign policy

YEREVAN.- My concern is that the prime minister says: the whole world should adapt to Armenia, adapt to the new situation in our republic, Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Yerkir Media television.

"And this, in particular, is said to Russia. But Russia is not a country with which one can speak in such a language. It is our strategic partner, and without this strategic partnership the issue of our security will be under threat. What is happening today simply goes beyond logic, "Kocharyan said.

According to him, it seems that people simply do not pose real threats, geopolitical situation. "Declare one thing, but in practice they take other steps. In these questions it is necessary to be even more careful. And all this strongly worries me, "Kocharyan said.

However, he did not comment on the judgments that Russia is interested in instituting criminal proceedings against him. "Let's not link the case against me to the Russian Federation. I do not want it to be personalized, "the ex-president of Armenia said.