Tesla ex-security employee alleges spying at Gigafactory

A former Tesla security employee, Karl Hansen, who worked at the Gigafactory plant in the US state of Nevada, filed a complaint to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the company, CNBC reported.
Karl Hansen has filed a whistleblower complaint with the SEC, accusing TESLA of covering up theft and spying on workers
According to him, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ordered to install devices at the Nevada factory to listen to personal telephone talks of employees.
He also accused the company of hiding information from investors. According to him, the management of Tesla did not inform them about the theft of copper and other raw materials at $ 37 million for the first half of 2018.
Hansen also accused Tesla of failing to disclose to local law enforcement and to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that a Gigafactory employee may have been involved in drug trafficking
According to Tesla, Hansen’s accusations are false, and the company is going to launch an investigation.