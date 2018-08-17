News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Tesla ex-security employee alleges spying at Gigafactory
Tesla ex-security employee alleges spying at Gigafactory
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Car World

A former Tesla security employee, Karl Hansen, who worked at the Gigafactory plant in the US state of Nevada, filed a complaint to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the company, CNBC reported.

Karl Hansen has filed a whistleblower complaint with the SEC, accusing TESLA of covering up theft and spying on workers

According to him, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ordered to install devices at the Nevada factory to listen to personal telephone talks of employees.

He also accused the company of hiding information from investors. According to him, the management of Tesla did not inform them about the theft of copper and other raw materials at $ 37 million for the first half of 2018.

Hansen also accused Tesla of failing to disclose to local law enforcement and to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that a Gigafactory employee may have been involved in drug trafficking

According to Tesla, Hansen’s accusations are false, and the company is going to launch an investigation.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel says would back cutting EU tariffs on US car imports
I would be ready to support negotiations on reducing tariffs, but we would not be able to do this only with the U.S....
 Audi chief named suspect in diesel case
The US accused Volkswagen of installing defeat device software…
 Armenian national charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case
According to the Department of Justice, the defendants reside outside the US...
 Russia Armenian racing driver’s car goes airborne at 300 km/h
During the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Spa in Belgium…
 US drivers sue BMW for software designed to cheat emissions tests
“As a matter of principle, BMW Group vehicles are not manipulated…
Trump threatens to impose 25 percent duty on cars from Europe
“The EU has been particularly tough on the United States…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news