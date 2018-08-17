Pashinyan asks rally participants to remove posters directed against someone

YEREVAN.- Today is a unique day and a unique event. This is the first time in the history of Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a rally in Yerevan on August 17.

"What do I mean? Today hundreds of thousands of people gathered on this square. hundreds of employees of the Police, the National Security Service, hundreds of our compatriots who came from Artsakh, representatives of numerous Armenian communities are on this square. And our peace on the border is protected by valorous generals, officers and soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces, who mentally are with us. Today people from different regions and streets of Yerevan gathered here. Today the Armenian people are very united. And that's why I ask you to remove all the posters that are directed against someone, since this rally is not directed against anyone, "Pashinyan said.