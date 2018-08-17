No one will escape responsibility for killing people on March 1, 2008

We have abandoned the vicious practice of influencing judges, but this does not mean that we will allow someone to avoid responsibility. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a rally in Yerevan on August 17.

"I want to say that I rule out the possibility that someone will escape responsibility for the killing of 10 people on March 1 and the implementation of a coup in Armenia. That's impossible. I ask you to confirm that you will not allow any criminal, the murderer to escape responsibility. I am authorized to declare it on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia, "the prime minister said.

"There is no such option that any criminal, any of the leaders of this crime can escape responsibility, "Pashinyan said.