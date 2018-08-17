Pashinyan announces new unprecedented joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project

YEREVAN.- Today, it's simply ridiculous to talk about the bad relations between Armenia and Russia, Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at the Republican Square.

"Our Russian partners haven't completely assessed a new situation in Armenia", he noted.

The prime minister said that during this time he met the Russian President Vladimir Putin twice and spoke with him by phone three times.

"I can say with confidence that our relations with Russia are very good and will become even better. There will be no foreign policy shifts and one of our goals is the deepening of the Armenian-Russian relations and raising these relations to a new level. After formal procedures are over you will get to know about a joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project which is unprecedented in our history of independence”, Pashinyan said.

