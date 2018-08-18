Armenia Police discover sizeable robbery from ATMs

YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia received a call, on Friday at around 10:15pm, informing that a young man was withdrawing large sums of money from an ATM in downtown capital city Yerevan.

Several minutes later, police officers detained Daniel Chibizov, 20, on suspicion of committing robbery. More than 15,000,000 drams (approx. $31,000) were found in his possession. Chibizov is arrested, the police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Several hours later, police received a similar report from Hrazdan. They were informed that someone was carrying out obscure actions at an ATM in this town.

At the said place, police officers noticed a 25- to 30-year-old man who was withdrawing a large amount of money from this ATM and filling it in a bag. Noticing the police, the man attempted to flee, but he was caught and then detained on suspicion of committing robbery.

He is Anton Loginov, 31. Nine million drams (approx. $18,600), foreign bank cards, and banknotes of some other countries were found in his possession. He is arrested, and a criminal case has been launched.

An investigation is underway on these two incidents, and as to whether they are linked.