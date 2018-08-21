Justice ministry: Armenia improved positions in anticorruption

YEREVAN. – According to recent assessments by international anticorruption organizations, Armenia has improved its respective positions.

Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday noted about the abovementioned at a press conference, as he summed up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity.

“With the anticorruption report that was announced in Paris in 2018, it is confirmed that all of the 21 recommendations offered to Armenia at this phase have been fulfilled in the anticorruption domain,” the minister said.

Zeynalyan informed that in accordance with the amendments to the law on notification, the single notification electronic platform will start operating in Armenia as of January 1, 2019.

The minister added that he had launched the preparation of legislative packages for the implementation of Constitutional Court (CC) decisions, and after the completion of which all CC decisions shall be implemented.