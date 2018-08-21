News
Armenia defense minister to Russia military industry company official: We are interested in individual products
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday met with deputy director Vyacheslav Dzirkaln of Almaz-Antey, the largest Russian military industrial company. 

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about the aforesaid on Facebook.

They met within the framework of the “ARMIA-2018” international technico-military exhibition, and the “National Security Week” conference in Moscow.

“Bilateral cooperation issues were discussed,” Hovhannisyan also wrote. “During the meeting Davit Tonoyan noted that we [Armenia] are interested in individual products of the company, and [that] we have a good track-record of cooperation.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
