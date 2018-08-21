News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Saudi Arabia plans to execute first female political activist
Saudi Arabia plans to execute first female political activist
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Human rights activists are campaigning to save the life of the first woman in Saudi Arabia to be sentenced to death over her political activism, The Independent reported. 

Israa al-Ghomgham, 29, was arrested along with her husband Moussa al-Hashem in December 2015 for their roles in organising anti-government protests in eastern Qatif province in the aftermath of the Arab Spring.  

In a hearing at Riyadh’s specialised criminal court earlier this month, the public prosecutor recommended Ms Ghomgham and five other defendants face beheading under anti-terrorism legislation. 

Ms Ghomgham is a “well known human rights defender”, according to the Germany based European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR).

The decision sets a “dangerous precedent” for female activists in the deeply conservative country, ESOHR director Ali Adubisi said in a statement. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news