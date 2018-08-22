Xi Jinping: Internet must be 'clean and righteous'

The internet must be “clean and righteous” and vulgar content must be resisted in the field of culture, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a meeting of senior propaganda officials, state media said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Speaking at a two-day meeting, attended by officials from major state media outlets and the internet regulator, Xi said propaganda efforts needed to be put front and center, the official Xinhua news agency said.
“Uphold a clean and righteous internet space,” the report cited Xi as saying.
“Reject the vulgar, the base and the kitsch,” Xi added. “Put forward more healthy, high quality internet works of culture and art.”