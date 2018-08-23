“Armenia’’ International Airports: 2nd President does not have, never had share of Yerevan international airport

The “Armenia’’ International Airports CSJC has issued a statement noting that second President Robert Kocharyan does not have and never had a share of Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan.

“Recently some Armenian newsmakers have spread the information that the former president Mr. Robert Kocharyan has a share participation at Zvartnots international airport. This information was denied by Robert Kocharyan himself in a recent interview,” the statement reads. “Armenian International Company C.J.S.C. would like to state clearly that it is an open and transparent company which has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Armenian economy that supported Armenia’s sustainable development over the last two decades. Mr. Robert Kocharyan does not have and has never had a share participation in the company.

“Armenian International Company C.J.S.C would welcome an in-depth audit in its books and records to confirm this fact.”