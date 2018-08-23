News
Angela Merkel wants to see German representative as European Commission chair
Angela Merkel wants to see German representative as European Commission chair
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel would like to see the German representative chairing the European Commission, CNBC reported referring to Handelsblatt. 

For this, the chancellor may refuse to represent the chair of the German Federal Bank, Jens Weidmann, as head of the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to the publication, one of the possible candidates are the leader of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, German current Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier and Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.
