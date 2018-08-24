News
US ambassador visits Armenia prison
US ambassador visits Armenia prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan, and US Ambassador Richard Mills on Thursday paid a visit to the Abovyan penitentiary.

They got familiarized with the living conditions of the female convicts being kept at this prison, and with the results of several US-assisted vocational training and rehabilitation programs being implemented at this penal complex, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the minister and the ambassador toured the sewing workshop and the solar water heater area of this penitentiary.
