Armenia former ruling party spokesperson: I have concerns regarding CSTO

YEREVAN. – In recent months, the new authorities have made so many mistakes—starting from security, external challenges—that our mistakes can be slowly closed.

National Assembly (NA) vice speaker and former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) spokesperson, Eduard Sharmazanov, on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters in parliament.

In his words, even though Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was stating—at the recent rally at Republic Square in downtown capital city Yerevan—that Armenian-Russian relations were developing in a beautiful and miraculous way, we see no expectations.

“I have concerns also regarding the CSTO,” Sharmazanov added. “[Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko’s statement once more confirmed that no one has given Armenia the [CSTO] Secretary General’s position out of the blue. (…). If in the future the Secretary General’s chairmanship in the CSTO passes to another country, here the political accountability shall fall on Pashinyan’s government and him, personally.”

Eduard Sharmazanov stressed that we need to look ahead because the future is very vague, and the government should be ready to withstand challenges.

“Time has shown that we [the RPA] are interested the most that we maintain our positions in our country, at least in terms of security,” he added. “And the concerns are very serious.”