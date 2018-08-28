News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia former ruling party spokesperson: I have concerns regarding CSTO
Armenia former ruling party spokesperson: I have concerns regarding CSTO
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In recent months, the new authorities have made so many mistakes—starting from security, external challenges—that our mistakes can be slowly closed.

National Assembly (NA) vice speaker and former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) spokesperson, Eduard Sharmazanov, on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters in parliament.

In his words, even though Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was stating—at the recent rally at Republic Square in downtown capital city Yerevan—that Armenian-Russian relations were developing in a beautiful and miraculous way, we see no expectations.

“I have concerns also regarding the CSTO,” Sharmazanov added. “[Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko’s statement once more confirmed that no one has given Armenia the [CSTO] Secretary General’s position out of the blue. (…). If in the future the Secretary General’s chairmanship in the CSTO passes to another country, here the political accountability shall fall on Pashinyan’s government and him, personally.”

Eduard Sharmazanov stressed that we need to look ahead because the future is very vague, and the government should be ready to withstand challenges.

“Time has shown that we [the RPA] are interested the most that we maintain our positions in our country, at least in terms of security,” he added. “And the concerns are very serious.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretary General issue is under discussion
This issue now is being discussed at various platforms of the organization…
Armenia will use its veto power if Azerbaijan states about plans to join CSTO
The Armenian MFA representative recalled that debates on Azerbaijan’s accession to the Collective Security Treaty Organization were taking place within analytical circles…
 Armenia army delegation to attend CSTO meeting
The delegation will be in Kazakhstan on Tuesday and Wednesday…
 Azerbaijan MP says his country should join CSTO
If Azerbaijan joins this organization, the latter will become neutral in case hostilities resume in Karabakh…
 PM to represent Armenia in CSTO
The Permanent Council considered the draft agenda of the joint meeting…
Yerevan to host meeting of CSTO heads of cryptographic service
Representatives of the CSTO Joint Staff will take part in the meeting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news