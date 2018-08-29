News
Wednesday
August 29
13 political forces submit applications for competing in Yerevan elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- 4 blocs and 9 parties have submitted necessary documents for competing in Yerevan City Council early elections,  CEC secretary Armen Smbatyan told the reporters on Wednesday

“The deadline for submitting the documents is over. 13 political forces have submitted applications for participating in the elections. The Central Electoral Commission will examine all the applications until September 3 and will announce the names of the political forces which will participate in early elections of Yerevan City Council on September 23”, Smbatyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
