Zakharova speaks about Merkel's proposal on Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh issue should be resolved by the countries directly involved in the settlement, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Her remarks came in response to comment on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement over Berlin's readiness to contribute to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“And all this should be done with an understanding of the effectiveness of existing formats,” Zakharova  noted.

As reported earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the joint press conference with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Germany is ready to assume responsibility for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
