Armenia former provincial governor’s son is deemed fit for military service

Trdat Khachatryan, the son of former governor Surik Khachatryan of Armenia’s Syunik Province, has been deemed fit for compulsory military service.
Armen Martirosyan, the attorney of Trdat Khachatryan, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He said the results of medical examination have shown that even though Trdat Khachatryan still suffers from the illness which previously was noted as the reason for his not heading for military service, this illness is milder now, and therefore it will not obstruct him from serving in the army.
Trdat Khachatryan had petitioned to Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, with a request that he be drafted into the army.
But earlier, police had reported that although Surik Khachatryan’s two sons were not ill, they had been exempt from military service.