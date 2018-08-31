Armenia to send lawyer to ECHR

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Justice of Armenia has announced a competition for candidates for a lawyer to be sent to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
The respective eligible Armenian citizens can apply for this competition, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The competition will be held on October 15, at the Ministry of Justice.
Subsequently, the minister of justice will select from the list of candidates who have passed this competition, submit three of them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the latter will send them to the ECHR.
The secretariat of the ECHR will make the final selection for Armenia’s lawyer to be sent to the court.
The duration of this job at the ECHR is one year.