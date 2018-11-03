Elon Must says 2018 was the worst year of his career

Billionaire Elon Musk complained about the worst year in his life, adding that he became five years older in a year because of working for 120 hours a week.
“It’s been terrible. This year felt like five years of aging, frankly. The worst year of my entire career. Insanely painful,” he said in an interview with Recode.
“It’s not intentional. Sometimes you’re just under a lot of pressure, and you’re not getting much sleep, you’re under massive pressure, and you make mistakes.”
Musk comforted the readers saying that he cut work to 80-90 hours a week.