Armenia official: 8 countries have ratified EU-Armenia deal
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Almost 80 percent of Armenia-EU agreement has been provisionally in force from June 1, and the compulsory condition for full implementation of the deal is its approval by all EU member states, acting Deputy FM Garen Nazarian said in the parliament on Tuesday.

He said eight EU member states, among them Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxemburg, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria and Poland, have ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) so far.

“There are a number of other countries that have partially implemented their domestic procedures, and in the near future they are expected to complete the ratification,” he said.

Nazarian that by the decision of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the updated interdepartmental commission dealing with the Armenia-EU agreement is trying to finalize the roadmap for implementing the arrangements that stem from agreement and to send it to the EU partners for a joint discussion.

“The process of Armenia-EU relations has entered a rather intense phase, it will require a lot of effort from all of us,” he emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
