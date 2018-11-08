News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December
CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The leaders of the CSTO member states have decided to discuss the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General on December 6 in St. Petersburg, said the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Valery Semerikov will remain acting CSTO Secretary General.

As reported earlier, a summit of the CSTO member states’ leaders is being held on Thursday in Astana.

The leaders have been expected to discuss three possible candidates for the post of the CSTO Secretary General after Yuri Khachaturov’s resignation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session
A number of documents were signed during the summit...
 Putin informs CSTO summit of situation in Syria
He also informed his colleagues in the CSTO of a dialogue launched by representatives from the Astana format...
 Nazarbayev: New CSTO Secretary General most likely to be Belarus’ representative
“In line with the charter, Belarus goes next, in alphabetic order…
 CSTO summit: Nazarbayev advises colleagues to be concise
Delegates will have 10 minutes to speak…
 Armenia’s acting FM participates in joint sitting of CSTO bodies
He attached importance to the steps on increasing the CSTO peacekeeping potential and strengthening cooperation with the UN...
 Presidency of CSTO passes to Kyrgyzstan
Astana hosts a meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news