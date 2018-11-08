CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December

The leaders of the CSTO member states have decided to discuss the candidacy of the CSTO Secretary General on December 6 in St. Petersburg, said the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
According to him, Valery Semerikov will remain acting CSTO Secretary General.
As reported earlier, a summit of the CSTO member states’ leaders is being held on Thursday in Astana.
The leaders have been expected to discuss three possible candidates for the post of the CSTO Secretary General after Yuri Khachaturov’s resignation.