India, China Will Replace EU Nations From the Elite G7 Club: Juncker

India and China are surging past other EU Nations and will soon be part of the elite G7 club. European Commission President – Jean-Claude Juncker stated that none of the EU countries would be in the G7 after 30 years. At present, the G7 includes – The UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan which are considered the most economically developed countries of the world, EurAsian Times reported.
“We will lose economic might in the coming decades. At the moment, the share of EU GDP in the global economy is about 22% and in 20 years this share will drop to approximately 15% – 17%.
In 30 years, no country from the EU nations will be included in the G-7, Juncker said after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila on Thursday at a press conference broadcast on the EC official website.
Juncker also noted that the EU “is losing weight from a demographic point of view.” “At the end of this century, the EU population will be only 4% of 10 billion people.