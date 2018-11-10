Trump names reason for California wildfires

Donald Trump said the poor management of forests by California authorities is the reason for wildfires.
There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor, he said.
There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018
The wildfires that erupted on Thursday appeared to be the most destructive ones in the history of California.
Earlier Trump announced emergency in the state.