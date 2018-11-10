News
Trump names reason for California wildfires
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Donald Trump said the poor management of forests by California authorities is the reason for wildfires.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor, he said.

The wildfires that erupted on Thursday appeared to be the most destructive ones in the history of California.

Earlier Trump announced emergency in the state.
