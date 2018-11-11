News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich
US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian chief editor, Alexander Malkevich, said that he was detained in Washington in order to notify the registration of the USA Really project as an agent.

“I am in Paris now,” Malkevich told Interfax.

According to him, he was detained on the evening of November 9 at the Washington airport, while the FBI officers questioned him for several hours.

He added that he was not charged.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Washington demanded the US State Department to clarify the detention of Malkevich at the airport.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news