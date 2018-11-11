US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich

Russian chief editor, Alexander Malkevich, said that he was detained in Washington in order to notify the registration of the USA Really project as an agent.
“I am in Paris now,” Malkevich told Interfax.
According to him, he was detained on the evening of November 9 at the Washington airport, while the FBI officers questioned him for several hours.
He added that he was not charged.
Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Washington demanded the US State Department to clarify the detention of Malkevich at the airport.