RPA proportional list to be headed by Vigen Sargsyan

Authorities that enjoy great trust must have an opponent, Armenian ex-Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on Sunday.
“The opposition is the strongest lever of the people towards the government,” he said.
According to him, the political calculation in the conduct of a hasty election is to ensure that the force headed by Nikol Pashinyan, using his high rating, receives enough votes so as not to share power with other forces.
“I will head the list. It will include both our friends who are members of the party, and a number of representatives of other parties or non-party candidates,” he noted.