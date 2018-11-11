Media reveals Khashoggi’s last words

People who killed Khashoggi put a bag on his head to strangle and suffocate him, said on Saturday Nazif Karaman, head of investigation department at the Daily Sabah.
“I’m choking, put this bag away from my head, I’m scared of claustrophobia,” Press TV reported quoting Khashoggi.
Khashoggi was strangled for seven minutes, according to audio data.
According to Al Jazeera, the words of a Turkish journalist indicate that the Turkish side is already completing the investigation of this crime.
The journalist said that soon the publication will publish new details related to the murder of a Saudi journalist.
As reported earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the presence of audio recordings indicating the murder of a journalist.