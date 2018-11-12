Samsung plans to release foldable smartphone next March

Samsung Electronics plans to release Galaxy F foldable smartphone next year, Yonhap reported.
According to the sources, the South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in February, followed by Galaxy F and another edition of the Galaxy S10 that runs on the 5G network in March, the agency said.
The foldable smartphone may cost around $1,770.
Samsung is expected to showcase the upcoming foldable smartphone in the Mobile World Congress in February, ahead of the official launch in the following month.