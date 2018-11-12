MEPs draft resolution calling for arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

MEPs have prepared a draft resolution with the call for EU member states to urgently impose an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia and extend it to all members of the Saudi coalition in Yemen, RIA Novosti reported.
The document contains a proposal to develop in the future a mechanism for introducing penalties for EU member states that will not adhere to a unified position on arms exports. The draft document on arms exports was approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee and submitted this week for discussion at the plenary session in Strasbourg.
It also states that the EP reiterates its call for an urgent need to impose an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia, and also calls on the High Representative for Foreign and Defense Policy and the Council to extend this embargo on all other members of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.