Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh

Ceasefire is a key condition for the productivity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ mediation mission and progress towards compromise, head of Russia’s mission to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

He noted that the efforts of the “troika” of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as a collective mediator for the development by the parties of a viable solution to the Karabakh conflict deserve high praise and unconditional support.

Lukashevich recalled that “after a short electoral pause, intensive contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia were restored. A productive meeting took place on the margins of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Dushanbe on September 28, 2018. ”

“Relative stability remains on the contact line and the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the number of ceasefire violation is decreasing. We urge the parties to consolidate the positive trend with additional measures to reduce tensions,” he noted.