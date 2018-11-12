News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh
Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ceasefire is a key condition for the productivity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ mediation mission and progress towards compromise, head of Russia’s mission to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

He noted that the efforts of the “troika” of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as a collective mediator for the development by the parties of a viable solution to the Karabakh conflict deserve high praise and unconditional support.

 Lukashevich recalled that “after a short electoral pause, intensive contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia were restored. A productive meeting took place on the margins of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Dushanbe on September 28, 2018. ”

 “Relative stability remains on the contact line and the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the number of ceasefire violation is decreasing. We urge the parties to consolidate the positive trend with additional measures to reduce tensions,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process
Ambassador Kirakossian stated that since that time the status and security of Artsakh became the most important elements of the conflict settlement...
 Status quo is unacceptable – representative of U.S. mission to OSCE
We attach great importance to resolving conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Karabakh conflict...
 Los Angeles Council adopts resolution on 30th anniversary of Artsakh
The measure was introduced by Councilmember Paul Krekorian...
 EU official: EU hopes for substantive talks on Karabakh
“The EU hopes that this will be accompanied by concrete negotiations…
Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements
“Yes, the operation line is functioning...
 OSCE Co-Chairs received details about implementation of Dushanbe understanding
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news