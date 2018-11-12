Armenia official: CSTO Secretary General's position does not depend on a country he is from

YEREVAN. – The position of CSTO Secretary General does not depend on a country that he is representing, Armenia’s Acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters.
“I have not changed my opinion, but I want to advise you wait until December 6. There was a narrow-format discussions, and it was decided to elect the Secretary General on December 6,” Tonoyan said.
The fact whether the CSTO Secretary General is representing Armenia or not, does not affect his position.
“Secretary General is representing the whole organization, and he speaks on its behalf,” he added.