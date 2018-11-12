News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented
Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The operational link between Armenia and Azerbaijan is in force, Armenian acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan told reporters on Monday.

“As I have already said, certain officials are engaged in this, communication is carried out through them. Information is transmitted through them. The Dushanbe agreements are being implemented,” he said.

As for the direct communication line between the commanders, the acting minister noted that this is a powerful tool for eliminating incidents, but has not been used yet.

At this stage there is no such an agreement, and the issue is being raised at each meeting, he concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's acting Defense Minister: Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border
Tonoyan said the Armenian side has taken action for neutralizing the consequences of the advancement...
 Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh
“Relative stability remains on the contact line and the border...
 Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process
Ambassador Kirakossian stated that since that time the status and security of Artsakh became the most important elements of the conflict settlement...
 Status quo is unacceptable – representative of U.S. mission to OSCE
We attach great importance to resolving conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Karabakh conflict...
 Los Angeles Council adopts resolution on 30th anniversary of Artsakh
The measure was introduced by Councilmember Paul Krekorian...
 EU official: EU hopes for substantive talks on Karabakh
“The EU hopes that this will be accompanied by concrete negotiations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news