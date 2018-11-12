Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented

YEREVAN. – The operational link between Armenia and Azerbaijan is in force, Armenian acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan told reporters on Monday.

“As I have already said, certain officials are engaged in this, communication is carried out through them. Information is transmitted through them. The Dushanbe agreements are being implemented,” he said.

As for the direct communication line between the commanders, the acting minister noted that this is a powerful tool for eliminating incidents, but has not been used yet.

At this stage there is no such an agreement, and the issue is being raised at each meeting, he concluded.