Australian model refused entry to Louvre museum because of her outfit

An Australian model and Instagram influencer claims she was barred from a leading Paris art gallery for wearing a ‘revealing’ outfit and attacked the rules as “archaic”, Express reported.
Newsha Syeh, 25, is one of Instagram’s leading figures and has been featured in various advertising campaigns as a model. But Ms Syeh was refused entry to Paris’s world-famous Louvre art museum and gallery for her revealing outfit choice. She shared an image to her 247,000 Instagram followers, which showed her wearing a low-cut black mesh dress outside the famous museum.
She captioned the picture with: “Yesterday at the Louvre, I was stopped at the entrance by a guard for my outfit.”