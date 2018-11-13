Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019

YEREVAN. – The GDP branch structure has always been a subject of concern.

Acting Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly of Armenia, during the debates on the 2019 budget draft.

In his words, the services sector, agriculture, and mining industry have had the main part in the country’s GDP.

Janjughazyan stressed that the GDP per capita will be $4,280 in 2018, and according to projections—$4,604 in the coming year.

“This is not the indicator of our dream,” the acting minister added. “We have ambitions to increase; but we need to invest our efforts for that.”

Atom Janjughazyan reflected also on the distribution of income in Armenia, and said the situation was not good here too.

“A transition is planned from mine-raw material, low-production agriculture, entertainment, gaming domains to a model of high-yielding agriculture, high tech, and progressive economic policy,” the acting minister noted, in particular.