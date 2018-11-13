News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019
Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The GDP branch structure has always been a subject of concern.

Acting Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly of Armenia, during the debates on the 2019 budget draft.

In his words, the services sector, agriculture, and mining industry have had the main part in the country’s GDP.

Janjughazyan stressed that the GDP per capita will be $4,280 in 2018, and according to projections—$4,604 in the coming year.

“This is not the indicator of our dream,” the acting minister added. “We have ambitions to increase; but we need to invest our efforts for that.”

Atom Janjughazyan reflected also on the distribution of income in Armenia, and said the situation was not good here too.

“A transition is planned from mine-raw material, low-production agriculture, entertainment, gaming domains to a model of high-yielding agriculture, high tech, and progressive economic policy,” the acting minister noted, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years
Repatriation is promoted every day…
 Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy
Now, by saying “economic growth” we mean the combining of a shared effort…
Janjughazyan: Armenia national debt percentage will drop
As per the acting finance minister, the payment of national debt will total AMD 357 billion next year, and from which the payment of external loans will be AMD 143 billion…
 Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized
Wages may increase by 20 to 22 percent…
 Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend
Over the past 18 months maestro and his family have been taking part in every single stage of creation of unique brandy...
 MP: Armenia should completely ban sports betting
The deputy was surprised by the position of the Government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news