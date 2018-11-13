News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Janjughazyan: Armenia national debt percentage will drop
Janjughazyan: Armenia national debt percentage will drop
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the data of the first half of this year, the GDP growth was 8.3%, whereas we have a worse “picture” in terms of nine months.

Acting Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday stated the above-said at the National Assembly of Armenia, during the debates on the 2019 State Budget draft. In his words, this is due to the agriculture sector, which has had no major impact on the budget.

Janjughazyan said it is projected that the GDP growth in the country will be 5 to 6 percent in 2018, whereas a 4.9% economic growth is forecast for the coming year.

As per the acting finance minister, the taxes/GDP ratio will make up 20.3% in the current year, and 20.7 %—in 2019.

Also, he noted that the payment of national debt will total AMD 357 billion next year, and from which the payment of external loans will be AMD 143 billion.

“The national debt interest payments/GDP ratio will be 2.3%, whereas the debt interest payments’ percentage in public spending will make 9.6% in 2019,” Atom Janjughazyan added. “The national debt [will be] 50.6% in 2018, whereas in 2019, it is expected that it will make 49.7% of the GDP. In 2019, the national debt [of Armenia] will make 6 billion and 950 million dollars.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years
Repatriation is promoted every day…
 Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy
Now, by saying “economic growth” we mean the combining of a shared effort…
Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized
Wages may increase by 20 to 22 percent…
 Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019
This is not the indicator of our dream…
 Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend
Over the past 18 months maestro and his family have been taking part in every single stage of creation of unique brandy...
 MP: Armenia should completely ban sports betting
The deputy was surprised by the position of the Government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news