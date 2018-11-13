OSCE/ODIHR mission: There has been no indication of violations ahead of Armenia early election

YEREVAN. – OSCE/ODIHR mission has not yet any indication that someone was prohibited or hindered from preparing for the early parliamentary election, head of OSCE/ODIHR mission Urszula Gacek told reporters in Yerevan.

Ambassador Gacek said that the snap election is completely in accordance with Armenia’s prevailing law. Head of the mission noted that she had met with the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission, and he assured that they will do everything quickly.

“Of course, this is taking people by surprise politically, but I am sure that the parties will mobilize themselves. We have not yet any indication that someone was prohibited or hindered from preparing their party lists or registering candidates. Of course, if there are any irregularities, they will be included in our observations. Let’s see wait and see how the process goes,” she added.

Asked whether 12 days of campaign are enough and comply with the international standards, Gacek said: “Officially campaign lasts 12 days, but there activities that are not prohibited taking place before that date. As to international standards, there are variations of how the elections are held. As long as we are reasonably confident that the electorate had an opportunity to express its democratic voice, that is the main concern for us always”.