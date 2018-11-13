News
Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army
Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Angela Merkel has called for the creation of a “real, true” European army, echoing a similar call by her French counterpart, Independent reported quoting Reuters.

The German chancellor’s backing for the force comes amid a spat with US president Donald Trump, who took offence to a suggestion by Emmanuel Macron that such an army could ensure Europe’s security in the shadow of the United States.

Ms Merkel endorsed the creation of the army while addressing MEPs at the European parliament in Strasbourg.

“We should work on a vision of one day establishing a real, true European army,” Ms Merkel said.

The French president made his call during a radio interview last week: “We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.

“We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a true European army.”
