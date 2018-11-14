News
Wednesday
November 14
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party women are concerned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is yet unknown as to how the electoral list of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will be for the upcoming snap parliamentary election, Iravunk (Right) newspaper reported.

“According to our information, the PAP leader [and oligarch MP Gagik Tsarukyan] is going to seriously review the politicians around him, especially the women.

“Tsarukyan essentially fears that he will no longer be the second political force in parliament, whereas more organized MPs are needed to have a more modest representation [at the National Assembly].

“The fiery fight [at the PAP] is not mitigating, and each and everyone is concerned about his [or her] political future,” Iravunk wrote.
