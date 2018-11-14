Turkey seeks U.S. drop of bills targeting Ankara: FM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Turkey was making efforts to get the U.S. Congress to drop bills targeting Ankara, Xinhua reported.
Turkey is working to keep economic ties with the U.S. without being impacted by political issues, Cavusoglu said in his speech text at a parliamentary committee.
The U.S. Senate initiated to block sales of F-35 jets to Turkey unless U.S. President Donald Trump certifies that Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems is not threatening NATO.
"In 2019, we have the will to realize normalization of our relations with the U.S. and we will make progress as our constructive attitude corresponds (by the U.S.)," Cavusoglu said.
He added that Turkey is in close cooperation with the U.S., the EU and other parties to decrease the negative impact of U.S. sanctions on its relations with Iran.
The U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran's oil sector on Nov. 5 after Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May.
Turkey was among the eight countries exempted temporarily to keep importing Iranian oil.