New York’s Upper 5th Avenue is no longer most expensive street in the world

The Fifth Avenue in New York is no longer the most expensive street in the world, the nnual Main Streets Across The World report by Cushman & Wakefield says.
Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay has replaced New York’s Upper 5th Avenue as the world’s most expensive retail street.
The report tracks 446 of the top retail streets around the globe and ranks the most expensive in 65 countries by prime rental value utilising Cushman & Wakefield's proprietary data.
Top ten inluces New Bond Street in London, Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris, Via Montenapoleone
in Milan, Ginza in Tokyo, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, Myeongdong in Seoul, Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich and Kohlmarkt in Vienna.