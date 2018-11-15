2 British ministers quit over Brexit deal

Two British ministers announced their resignations because of the Brexit deal.
Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said in a letter that it is “no good trying to pretend to (voters) that this deal honors the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone that it doesn’t.”
Earlier Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned Thursday. In a letter to Theresa May he said “you deserve a Brexit secretary who can make the case for the deal you are pursuing with conviction. I am only sorry, in good conscience, that I cannot.”