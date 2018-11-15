European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU

EU Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt claimed he will always "regret" the UK's decision to leave the EU. Mr Verhofstadt said he hoped one day the UK will return to the EU family. He then congratulated Michel Barnier for making the best out of a "very difficult situation," Express reported.
Mr Verhofstadt said: “We still really regret Brexit. The fact that an important big nation as the Uk is leaving the EU is still a wound. A wound today and I still hope personally one day that the UK will come back into the European family."
The U.K. and the European Union reached a draft agreement on the terms of Britain's withdrawal on Wednesday.