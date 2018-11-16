News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
SpaceX launches its 18th rocket
SpaceX launches its 18th rocket
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launches Es’hail-2 to orbit on Thursday, marking its 18th launch of 2018, CNBC reported.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket was carried out from the cosmodrome at Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX specialists conducted a controlled landing of the first stage of the Falcon 9 on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean following the launch.

In early October, SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket with the Argentinean satellite SAOCOM-1A. The launch took place from the pad at the US Air Force Base Vandenberg in California.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news