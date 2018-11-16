SpaceX launches its 18th rocket

The SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launches Es’hail-2 to orbit on Thursday, marking its 18th launch of 2018, CNBC reported.
The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket was carried out from the cosmodrome at Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX specialists conducted a controlled landing of the first stage of the Falcon 9 on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean following the launch.
Falcon 9 launches Es’hail-2 to orbit, marking SpaceX’s 18th launch of 2018. pic.twitter.com/wUawpWQGCi— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2018
In early October, SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket with the Argentinean satellite SAOCOM-1A. The launch took place from the pad at the US Air Force Base Vandenberg in California.