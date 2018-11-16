News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman: We are concerned about Karen Ghazaryan’s fate
Armenia Ombudsman: We are concerned about Karen Ghazaryan’s fate
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan is involved in the process in connection with the fate of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is captured by Azerbaijan.

While presenting his special report Friday with respect to Azerbaijani armed forces’ firing on Armenian border villages, Tatoyan said Ghazaryan’s parents had petitioned to him, and his representatives had visited them several times.

“Taking into account the previous cases, they fear that torture will be applied against their son,” the ombudsman said. “The Azerbaijani authorities were attempting to portray him as a saboteur. [But] Karen Ghazaryan is a civilian, he has never served [in the army], and he has problems in connection with mental health. [His] parents are complaining that they have little information about their son.”

Armenia’s human rights defender added that he had petitioned to the UN and the Council of Europe commissioners, and that work was being done in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured on July 15.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman prepares special report on shooting at Armenian border villages
Ombudsman focused on the rights of children, women, the disabled and the elderly...
 Karabakh FM: It is also necessary to use “soft power” elements to increase security level
The international recognition of Artsakh is one of the priorities of our foreign policy…
 Artsakh FM: Bolton’s expectations for Karabakh conflict settlement are not realistic
The positions of Armenia and Artsakh are clear...
 Masis Mayilian: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is not territorial
The Artsakh FM reflected on the statement by the outgoing US ambassador to Armenia…
 Artsakh Security Council chief: Chapter of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements can be considered closed
I’m definitely in favor of the viewpoints of the new authorities of the Republic of Armenia, on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire in the direction of Hadrut...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news