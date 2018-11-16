Armenia Ombudsman: We are concerned about Karen Ghazaryan’s fate

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan is involved in the process in connection with the fate of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is captured by Azerbaijan.

While presenting his special report Friday with respect to Azerbaijani armed forces’ firing on Armenian border villages, Tatoyan said Ghazaryan’s parents had petitioned to him, and his representatives had visited them several times.

“Taking into account the previous cases, they fear that torture will be applied against their son,” the ombudsman said. “The Azerbaijani authorities were attempting to portray him as a saboteur. [But] Karen Ghazaryan is a civilian, he has never served [in the army], and he has problems in connection with mental health. [His] parents are complaining that they have little information about their son.”

Armenia’s human rights defender added that he had petitioned to the UN and the Council of Europe commissioners, and that work was being done in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured on July 15.