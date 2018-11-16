Turkey has another audio recording of Khashoggi murder

The Turkish authorities have another audio recording of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hürriyet columnist Abdulkadir Selvi reported.
The day before, the Saudi Arabian Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 11 suspects in the Khashoggi’s murder, demanding the death sentence of five of them. According to the Saudi prosecutor, they killed the journalist after an unsuccessful attempt to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia, or to do it by force through his abduction, using drugs.
According to the Turkish columnist, a number of conclusions and evidence available to Turkish investigators refute some of the arguments of the Saudi prosecutor.
“Khashoggi’s desperate attempts to survive could be heard in a seven minute audio recording. There is no hint of anyone trying to persuade him,” Selvi wrote adding “Turkish officials also did not confirm [Saudi prosecutor’s claim] that Khashoggi was killed after they gave him a fatal dose of drug. They say that he was strangulated with a rope or something like a plastic bag.”
Moreover, there are other hints suggesting that the murder was planned, as a forensics official whose expertise is dismembering bodies quickly was in the Saudi “hit squad,” as well as a Khashoggi lookalike who walked around security cameras in Istanbul after the murder to mislead Turkish police.
An another tape was recorded before Khashoggi arrived the consulate.
In this 15-minute recording, “the Saudi team discusses how to execute Khashoggi. They are reviewing their plan, which was previously prepared, and reminding themselves the duties of each member,” the columnist added.