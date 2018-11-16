Armenian MP of Turkey says interior minister is biggest threat to country

Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has issued a statement with respect to the interior minister’s aggressive language with Kurdish MPs, during budget discussions in the Turkish parliament.
Paylan harshly criticized Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, and stressed that the latter’s conduct was unacceptable, İleri Haber news website of Turkey reported.
The Armenian MP added that the minister had telephoned and threatened the HDP chairman.
“The biggest threat to the internal peace of our country is the demeanor of the Minister of Interior,” Garo Paylan noted, in particular, in his statement.