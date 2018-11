Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 people in India

Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalsk

UK's May vows 'to see this through' on Brexit

US Congressman warns about upcoming sanctions on Russia

Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding

Hariri backs Saudi Arabian decision on Khashoggi case

EU calls on China for concessions on WTO reform

Israeli to hold snap elections

Italy association of building constructors interested in activities in Armenia

CoE Secretary General concerned over Turkish professors’ detention

Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia received no offers from US on arms purchase

Dollar continues to “weaken” in Armenia

PM of Australian state of Victoria pledges $35 thousand for Armenian Community Center

Pentagon presents report on F-35 fighters sale to Turkey

Armenia acting PM signs decision regarding Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Acting FM: Iran is an important partner of Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party announces election campaign slogans

Acting FM: Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s position

Armenia ruling party MP: New parliament will be able to counter the government

Bruno Le Maire: World is facing new cold trade war

Trump's plan to create space armed forces may cost up to $5-10 billion

Turkey has another audio recording of Khashoggi murder

Up to 63 killed in California wild fires

Dissolved Armenia parliament ruins adoption of RPA-proposed draft bills

SpaceX launches its 18th rocket

Armenian MP of Turkey says interior minister is biggest threat to country

Georgia presidential runoff slated for November 28

Liberman says truce wuth Hamas is a capitulation

Two leaders of Khmer Rouge regime found guilty of genocide

EBRD representative to Armenia official: You can rely on us

Acting PM and Defense Minister watch military drills (PHOTO)

Armenia’s General Consulate in Russia follows situation at Upper Lars checkpoint

US embassy supports Career and Entrepreneurship Fair in Yerevan

Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village

All-Armenian Fund annual Phonethon kicks off in France

Representatives of Armenia’s Ombudsman to hold around-the-clock monitoring of election campaign

Armenia Ombudsman: We are concerned about Karen Ghazaryan’s fate

Armenia Ombudsman prepares special report on shooting at Armenian border villages

Yerevan hosts Big Data Forum on the Initiative of Ucom and IE Business School

US considering Fethullah Gülen extradition to Turkey

Armenia legislature to convene another special session

Yerevan man arrested in connection with beating wife to death

Karabakh Presidents visits Phonethon Center in Paris

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party has “appetite” for coalition government?

Bloomberg: Company founded by Armenians is $1.7bn business

Armenian is featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list of industrial innovators for 2019

More than half of Britons are now against Brexit

Iran's response to S Arabia’s prattle will be 'silent' but 'painful'

Saudi foreign minister: Khashoggi case should not be politicized

Saudi crown prince has 'absolutely nothing to do' with Khashoggi murder: foreign minister

Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early elections

US envoy for Iran warns EU banks, firms against non-dollar Iran trade

Study shows U.S. war cost since 9/11 may top 6 trillion dollars next year

Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates

US sanctions 17 Saudis for role in Khashoggi murder

Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in 2019

Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump

Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now

Kocharyan's attorney: We are likely to file complaint to ECHR

Turkey comments on Saudi explanation of Khashoggi murder

Czech Embassy presents Armenian translation of Milan Kundera’s work

Armenia cassation court rules on appeal linked to 2nd president’s remanding in custody

Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel

European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU

Armenia army chief visits Bulgaria

Armenia former ranking security official arrested again

Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody

ADB approves $50 million loan for Armenia

2 British ministers quit over Brexit deal

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Heavy snowfall hits Armenia’s Lori

Acting Minister fails to name deadlines for completing North-South road construction

Armenia MP: My Step bloc’s election campaign slogan is “Nikol, Prime Minister”

New York’s Upper 5th Avenue is no longer most expensive street in the world

Pashinyan: Old Yerevan Project shall be brought to fruition

Tusk names date of Brexit summit

Why are law enforcement agencies “interested” in Gazprom Armenia?

Armenia Cabinet rejects initiative on same-sex marriages

Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France

Karabakh FM: It is also necessary to use “soft power” elements to increase security level

Armenia Cabinet meetings will be open

Karabakh MFA: We hope developments regarding Iran will not have negative impact on Armenian states

Yerevan man questioned in connection with beating wife to death

Armenia acting PM: We need to hold elections that meet highest international standards

Ardshinbank is the winner of Eikon Award 2018 by Thomson Reuters

Artsakh FM: Bolton’s expectations for Karabakh conflict settlement are not realistic

Armenian parliament to hold special session, 2019 budget on the agenda

Masis Mayilian: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is not territorial

Armenia revenue committee prevents attempts to smuggle opium, marijuana into country

Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party pins hopes on village prefects during parliamentary election

Armenian becomes CEO of Russia’s 2nd largest mobile phone operator

Major car accident in Karabakh, driver and 2 passengers dead

European Parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal

Postivie News posts an article about Artsakh women who remove deadly landmines

UK cabinet endorses Brexit deal

US senator calls Saudi crown prince "unstable and unreliable"