News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
UK's May vows 'to see this through' on Brexit
UK's May vows 'to see this through' on Brexit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May says if politicians reject her Brexit deal, it will set the country on “a path of deep and grave uncertainty,” AP reported.

Defiant in the face of mounting criticism, May said Thursday she believed “with every fiber of my being” that the deal her government struck with the European Union was the right one.

Two Cabinet ministers have resigned in the 24 hours since the government backed the deal announced Tuesday. An increasing number of lawmakers from May’s Conservative Party are calling for a no-confidence vote on the prime minister.

She told reporters she isn’t planning to give up and would resist a leadership challenge, saying “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE Secretary General concerned over Turkish professors’ detention
"I am very concerned by the detention of a group of academics…
More than half of Britons are now against Brexit
Besides, 31% of respondents think Theresa May is the best person...
 Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now
“The Senate has already approved the ratification in May…
 European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU
We still really regret Brexit...
 Tusk names date of Brexit summit
The member states have to finalize the draft bill...
European Parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal
It is encouraging to see that we are moving toward a fair deal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news