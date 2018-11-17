Trump has been questioned

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had “very easily” completed his written answers for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wrote the answers to the questions himself, but due to his tight work schedule, he had not yet submitted them to Mueller’s office.

Robert Mueller is investigating whether members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow in the 2016 election, and whether Trump has unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe.