Pence: US still hopes for improving relations with China

The US still hopes to improve relations with China, said US Vice President Mike Pence.
According to him, the US is looking for better relations with China based on honesty, reciprocity and respect for sovereignty, RIA Novosti reported.
Mike Pence noted that the leaders are expected to meet during the G20 meeting, while the US hopes that progress can be made between the two peoples, despite the fact that the United States still has a firm position.
The trade war between China and the US broke out when the US imposed 25% tariffs on 818 Chinese goods imports with a total supply of $34 billion a year, while China introduced 25% tariffs on the import of 818 American goods. At the end of September, new US duties in the amount of 10% for goods from China with a volume of imports of $200 billion a year came into force. China, in response, imposed duties of 10% and 5% on US imports of $ 60 billion.