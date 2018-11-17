News
Merkel admits her mistakes in migration policy
Merkel admits her mistakes in migration policy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted her mistakes in migration policy, Deutsche Welle reported.

The politician has held a meeting with the residents of Chemnitz, where a German citizen was killed in late August.

Mass demonstrations took place in the city, during which right-wing radicals carried out several attacks on foreigners.

Merkel admitted that a terrible murder was committed that excited people in Chemnitz.

According to her, the German government made a mistake by not recognizing a number of countries and regions of the world as “safe”, which would help reduce the flow of refugees.

During Merkel’s arrival, protests against her policies were held in the city.

Earlier it was reported that the European Parliament accused the Chancellor in the EU collapse.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
