Azerbaijan sends note of protest to France amid Bako Sahakyan's visit

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters.

Her remarks came in response to comment on Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to France.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has already made a definite and concrete statement on this issue. Azerbaijan regards the fact that France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, authorized a representative the separatist regime to visit the country, and created an opportunity for him to hold meetings as part of this visit, as a step aimed at promoting the occupation regime,” Abdullayeva said adding that this step of France undermines its objectivity and impartiality.

As reported earlier, Bako Sahakyan headed to the US after his trip to France.